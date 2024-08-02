How Much KRA Collected from Tax Amnesty Program

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reported a total collection of Kshs 43.9 billion from its Tax Amnesty Programme, which concluded on June 30, 2024.

The programme, running from September 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, benefited 1,064,667 taxpayers.

Rispah Simiyu, KRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, revealed that the authority waived penalties and interest amounting to Kshs 507.7 billion for more than three million taxpayers during this period.

June saw the highest collection, totaling Kes.15.1 billion.

“Through the tax amnesty programme, KRA waived penalties and interest amounting to Kshs. 507.7 billion benefiting 3,115,393 taxpayers between 1st September 2023 and 30th June 2024,” said Rispah Simiyu, KRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes.

The Tax Amnesty Programme, introduced by the Finance Act of 2023, allowed taxpayers to clear their tax debts accrued up to December 31, 2022, by paying only the principal amounts.

“The waivers include those that were offered automatically after taxpayers filed their returns, declared and paid their principal taxes,” added Simiyu.

