Kenyan Officer Shot by Haitian Gang Members in Stable Condition

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has updated the condition of a Kenyan officer who was injured during a shootout with gang members on Tuesday, July 30.

According to a statement by MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, MSS patrols along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road encountered a lorry being attacked and looted by suspected gangsters.

The patrol team discovered that the gang had shot the driver dead while looting the truck, which was carrying bags of rice. The patrol team engaged the gang members immediately after they began firing at them.

During the exchange, a Kenyan officer sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for treatment. He suffered an injury to the left acromioclavicular joint and had soft tissue damage. The officer was reported to be in stable condition while awaiting further medical care.

The gang members, who escaped with serious, life-threatening injuries, disappeared into the tall buildings from which they had been shooting.

The incident follows a disruption the previous day when gunfire interrupted an interview between Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille and CNN journalist Larry Madowo. During the interview, Prime Minister Conille was highlighting the reclamation of a hospital he had previously worked at, which had been occupied by gang members.

Reports indicate that the MSS Mission faces staffing challenges in reclaiming several areas. Security protocols mandate the establishment and staffing of a base in reclaimed territories to ensure security and prevent gangs from returning. For example, in Ganthier Town, gang members fled when security forces patrolled the area but returned the next day.

Kenyan Force Commander Godfrey Otunge reported that technical issues have hindered the MSS mission’s ability to establish a holding force in Ganthier Town. Otunge noted that with full resources, the MSS mission could have set up a base in the town.