University Seeks Ksh 215 Million from Ex-VC over Alleged Embezzlement

Maasai Mara University has filed a lawsuit to recover Ksh 215 million from its former vice-chancellor, Mary Walingo, accusing her of corruption. The university alleges that between June 2017 and September 2019, Prof. Walingo authorized substantial withdrawals from the university’s bank accounts.

In its suit filed with the High Court of Narok, the university has requested the court to declare that the Ksh 215 million withdrawn from its accounts by the defendant constitutes proceeds of corruption. The institution also seeks an order for the refund or repayment of these funds.

“If the refund is not possible, the university requests the court to order the seizure of the defendant’s assets,” the filing states.

The university noted that although Prof. Walingo previously faced criminal charges, the case was dismissed following a judicial review order. However, Maasai Mara University insists that the dismissal does not absolve Walingo, who is accused of receiving funds for goods and services that were never provided.

The lawsuit details that Prof. Walingo withdrew Ksh 7.9 million from Barclays Bank (now Absa), Ksh 9.6 million from KCB Bank, Ksh 37 million from National Bank, Ksh 79.7 million from Equity Bank, and Ksh 80.7 million from three Co-operative Bank accounts.

The university claims its investigation revealed that Prof. Walingo orchestrated a network of accomplices, including finance officers, cashiers, and other finance department employees, to facilitate the alleged corruption.

Mary Walingo has not yet responded to the case.