Five Police Officers Released in Connection with Gigiri Jailbreak

Five officers from the Gigiri police station in Nairobi, accused of aiding the escape of 13 remandees, have been released on bond.

They are linked to the escape of 12 Eritrean illegal immigrants alongside Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the brutal killings of women whose bodies were found dumped at Nairobi’s Kware dumpsite.

On Thursday, Magistrate Martha Nanzushi granted each officer a Ksh 200,000 bond, stating that there were no compelling reasons to justify the 14-day detention requested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In her ruling, Nanzushi noted that while the investigation into the escape is ongoing, the state has failed to provide compelling reasons to keep the officers in custody without charge.

She also stated that the conditions set for the officers’ release are stringent enough to ensure they will not interfere with the investigation.

The officers—Corporal Ronald Babo and Constables Evans Kipkirui, Mollent Achieng, Zachary Nyabuto, and Gerald Mutuku—must report to the DCI twice a week.

In a related development, the DCI has issued a wanted notice for Collins Jumaisi, offering a cash reward for credible information that could lead to his arrest.