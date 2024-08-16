UK Warns Citizens About Terrorism Threats in These Areas in Kenya

The United Kingdom (UK) has issued a safety advisory, urging its citizens in Kenya to avoid the Northern and Coastal regions due to terrorism risks from neighboring countries.

On August 14, 2024, the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) listed specific areas where travel should be limited to essential trips only.

The advisory states, “If you choose to travel, research your destinations thoroughly and obtain appropriate travel insurance. The insurance should cover your itinerary, planned activities, and emergency expenses.”

The advisory identifies several areas to avoid:

Regions within 60 kilometers of Kenya’s border with Somalia

Eastern Garissa County, including the Boni National Reserve

Mandera, excluding Mandera West Sub-County

Lamu County, except for Lamu Island and Manda Island

The northern part of Tana River County

Areas within 15 kilometers of the East Coast, between the Tana River and Galana River

The UK government also advised citizens to regularly check travel advisories before planning trips to Kenya. The FCDO updates these advisories on its website to assist British nationals in making informed travel decisions.