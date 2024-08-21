Sakaja Launches Woodley Estate Transformation with Kes.900,000 Compensation for Each Homeowner

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has launched the transformation of Woodley Estate by compensating residents of 43 housing units with Kes.900,000 each. This initiative is part of a broader county plan to replace outdated structures with modern housing solutions.

During the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the residents, Governor Sakaja announced plans for the construction of 1,900 modern housing units, which will replace the existing 43. The new development will be named “300 Woodley Village.”

“This is a significant step in making Nairobi a great city. We are replacing the existing units with modern housing to accommodate more people in a better environment,” Sakaja stated.

Construction will begin on 10 acres of the 100-acre Woodley Estate, aiming to improve living conditions by providing modern housing. To support this transition, the county government has allocated Kes. 900,000 to each resident for temporary relocation. Governor Sakaja assured residents that they would have priority for the new homes upon completion.

“This is the first time the government has offered such a compensation package. Not only will you receive KSh 900,000, but you will also be first to be considered for the new homes,” Sakaja emphasized.

Sakaja instructed the County Executive Committee (CEC) for Urban and Housing Renewal to ensure the project’s success, with plans to replicate this model in areas such as Bondeni, Lumumba, and Kariobangi. “As we begin this project, it must be completed on time and serve as a model for other regions,” he added.

Residents expressed optimism about the project. Beatrice Boiti, a resident for over 30 years, praised the MoU, which guarantees priority in the new housing allocation. “After living here for so long, it’s time for modern homes that will expand and beautify our city,” Boiti said.

Developer Wainana Kinyanjui, overseeing the construction, pledged to complete the project swiftly. “We are grateful for this partnership with the county and will do our best to deliver,” Kinyanjui promised.

The redevelopment of Woodley Estate is expected to set a precedent for future urban renewal projects across Nairobi, marking the beginning of a new era of modern housing development in the capital city.