Safaricom Limits Reverse Call Service to Two Free Calls Per Day

Safaricom PLC has announced updates to its popular reverse call service, which has been a key feature for many subscribers since its introduction in 2019.

The company said the reverse call service will now be limited to two free calls per day. Safaricom clarified that customers will be charged for any reverse calls made beyond the initial two each day.

“The reverse call service is still available. However, please note that the initiator of the reverse call will only incur charges from the third reverse call request of the day if the receiver accepts the request,” the company stated.

Under the new policy, the first two reverse calls each day will remain free, while the third and any subsequent calls will be billed at standard rates, provided the receiver accepts the call.

Safaricom added, “Customers will now be billed 50 cents for the third reverse call request of the day. After this, no additional costs will be incurred for reverse calls for the rest of the day.”

The Reverse Call service allows customers to make calls without having airtime, with the receiver covering the call’s cost.

The service is accessible only to Safaricom subscribers, and the receiver must have sufficient airtime for the call to be completed. To initiate a reverse call, customers should dial # followed by the number they wish to call, for instance, #07XX XXX XXX.

When the recipient answers, they will hear an announcement asking them to either accept or decline the call. They can press 1 to accept or 2 to decline. If the receiver accepts, the call will be charged at standard rates. If the receiver declines, the call will be disconnected, and neither party will incur charges.

Importantly, the Reverse Call service is not available for international calls, as it is designed exclusively for local calls. Additionally, the service cannot be used while roaming.

However, customers can use reverse calls in conjunction with other calling resources such as All In One minutes, Okoa Jahazi, and Bonga points.