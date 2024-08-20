Hussein Mohamed Slams Morara Kebaso Over Misrepresentation of Govt Projects

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has accused lawyer Morara Kebaso of misleading Kenyans about stalled government projects.

In his statement, Mohamed took issue with Morara’s claim that President William Ruto had relaunched a road project in Kisii that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had already launched in 2016.

“Stop misleading Kenyans! The road, which spans 64.6 km, crosses Kitutu Chache North and South constituencies in Kisii County. The project was awarded on May 11, 2016, and work began on August 5, 2016, following its launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mohamed said.

He explained that the contract was mutually terminated on May 16, 2023, due to the contractor’s poor performance. At the time of termination, the contractor had completed 27 km of the road, with 77 months having elapsed out of the original 30-month contract period.

“The project was re-tendered and awarded on 14th March 2024, with works commencing on 22nd June 2024. President William Ruto officially relaunched the newly awarded road contract previously,” Mohamed added.

Hussein Mohamed further noted that the new contract has a 42-month period for completion, with an additional 36-month maintenance phase. He emphasized that a project launch is often a ceremonial event that might occur after work has already begun, explaining why the term “official launch” is used.

“Don’t overly concern yourself with plaques. You should’ve gone to Kegogi-Sombogo-Marani-Ititi section where works are ongoing,” he advised.

Morara Kebaso continues to attract attention for his inspections of various stalled government projects across the country. On Monday, August 19, he announced his decision to close his business to fully commit to governance.

He plans to establish a governance office aimed at providing civic education, particularly to people in villages, rural municipalities, and slum areas.

“I now intend to go into governance and take the role of calling for good governance and to abandon my business because I think I am done with making money. Not that it is enough, but I need a new sense of purpose and direction. I think I have found my purpose on this earth,” Morara said.

He also mentioned that his office will visit all government projects and conduct research to keep the public informed about their progress. Morara expressed gratitude to Kenyans who have supported him by sending money for fuel expenses and providing details about government projects.