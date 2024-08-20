TikTok Users Fulfill Brian Chira’s Wish with New Home for His Grandmother

The TikTok community has fulfilled the dream of late TikToker Brian Chira by constructing a modern house for his grandmother. This heartfelt gesture has brought immense joy to Chira’s grandmother, who has been deeply moved by the support shown in memory of her late grandson.

Brian Chira had often expressed his desire to build a two-bedroom home for his grandmother before his untimely death.

Determined to honor Chira’s legacy, TikTok users rallied together and completed the construction of the house. In a video shared by Obidan Della, Chira’s grandmother expressed her profound gratitude to the TikTok community for making her late grandson’s dream a reality.

“Mimi tu ni kushukuru. Hata nashindwa na vile mmefanya. Lakini kila nasema wa TikTok mbarikiwe sana na Mungu na ikuwe tu mnatupigia simu niskie hii simu inatoka kwa fulani. Nawapenda sana. Hata nashindwa na vile mmenifanyia. Na mkuwe mnakuja hata kutembea huku. mnona vile nimejenga nyumba kubwa ya wageni. kuna ya wasichana na ya wavulana pande ile ingine,” she said.

(I am just here to say thank you. I am even overwhelmed by what you have done. But I want to say that the TikTok community is greatly blessed by God, and I hope you will keep calling me so I can hear this call is coming from someone. I love you all very much. I am even overwhelmed by what you have done for me. And I hope you will come here even just to visit. You can see how I have built a large guesthouse. There are rooms for girls and boys on the other side)

TikToker Obidan, who was instrumental in the project, announced that Chira’s grandmother will move into her new home within the next two weeks, before the end of August.

“The house is very ready, and she will move before this month (August) ends. She is very happy, and I’m glad that we have honored him as Chira’s friend. I know Chira is happy wherever he is,” Obidan said in an interview with a local media outlet.

A video below.