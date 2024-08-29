Raila Odinga to Receive Substantial Salary and Benefits if Elected AUC Chairperson

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stands to receive a substantial salary and a range of benefits if elected Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Kenya, through President William Ruto, officially launched Odinga’s campaign at State House in Nairobi on Tuesday. The event was attended by various presidents and former heads of state.

If Odinga secures the position, he would earn a monthly salary of approximately Kes.2 million ($15,576). In addition to this salary, Odinga would enjoy several benefits:

Child Allowance : A monthly allowance of $250 (about Kes.32,187) for each eligible child.

: A monthly allowance of $250 (about Kes.32,187) for each eligible child. Rental Budget : A monthly rental budget of $6,000 (Kes.772,500) to cover housing and utility expenses.

: A monthly rental budget of $6,000 (Kes.772,500) to cover housing and utility expenses. Education Benefits : The AUC will cover 100% of school fees for dependent children studying in Africa. For those studying in Europe or North America, the AUC will provide up to $15,000 (approximately Kes.1.9 million) annually.

: The AUC will cover 100% of school fees for dependent children studying in Africa. For those studying in Europe or North America, the AUC will provide up to $15,000 (approximately Kes.1.9 million) annually. Spousal Allowance: Odinga’s wife, Ida, would receive a monthly allowance equal to 5% of his basic salary, provided she earns no more than $500 (Kes.64,375) per month. This amounts to about $778 (Kes.100,167), based on 5% of his salary of $15,576.

In comparison, President William Ruto, whom Raila competed against in the last Kenyan election, currently earns a basic salary of Kes.866,250 per month, plus a housing allowance of Kes.350,000 and a salary market adjustment of Kes.227,500.

This totals a gross monthly salary of Kes.1,443,750 ($10,873), which is about Kes.500,000 less than what Raila could potentially earn as AUC Chairperson.