Public Service Nominee Muturi Discusses Resignation, Internship Program Changes, and Wealth Update

Public Service CS nominee Justin Muturi has addressed recent media reports, confirming that he voluntarily resigned from his position as Attorney General. Contrary to widespread claims that he was fired, Muturi clarified that his resignation was aimed at allowing President William Ruto to reorganize his government.

“It is true that I resigned. There were reasons behind this decision. Considering the National Executive level and the general disquiet at that time, the honorable course was to use the legal route to give the President the freedom to reorganize his Cabinet as he desired” Muturi stated during his appearance before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Sunday.

Muturi also discussed the public service internship program, acknowledging that while the initiative had good intentions, it required substantial improvements. He proposed transforming the program from a Public Service Commission internship to a broader Kenya National Internship Program, involving active participation from the private sector.

“The program had the best intentions but encountered management issues. It should be reworked to include the private sector, which should be incentivized to take on interns,” Muturi said.

As the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development, Muturi emphasized the need for increased transparency in government hiring, improved service delivery, and a more effective recognition and reward system for diligent public servants.

“If we proceed without re-engineering the program, we risk increasing public dissatisfaction. We must approach this program collaboratively,” Muturi added.

He also assured MPs that he would not abolish permanent and pensionable terms for public servants. He stressed that maintaining these terms is crucial for ensuring stable and uninterrupted public service delivery, particularly during political transitions.

“A nation’s public service requires a mix of permanent and pensionable staff, along with contractual, advisory, and consultancy roles. Our focus must be on efficiency and protecting the public service from the uncertainties of political changes,” Muturi explained.

He cited the political turmoil in Italy, Britain, and Israel as examples where the public service remained largely unaffected despite political instability.

Muturi declared his net worth as Kes. 801 million, noting a “slight adjustment” from Kes. 761 million in October 2022, when he was previously vetted for the Attorney-General position.

“When I appeared before you in 2022, my net worth was approximately Ksh. 761 million. The current figure reflects a slight increase of about 5.6 percent,” Muturi stated.