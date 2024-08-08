Public Invited to Comment on NEMA’s Waste Color-Coding Proposal

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has proposed a national color-coding system for waste management.

In a notice released on Wednesday, NEMA suggested using green for organic waste, blue for recyclable waste, and black for general waste. This system aims to ensure that public and private sector entities segregate non-hazardous waste into organic and inorganic categories.

NEMA has invited the public to submit their views on the proposed color-coding system by August 16, 2024. Feedback can be sent via email to [email protected] or through NEMA’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

This initiative aligns with Section 12 of the Sustainable Waste Management Act, which mandates the Cabinet Secretary, in consultation with the Authority and County Governments, to Gazette the national color-coding system for waste management.

This proposal follows NEMA’s July 8 announcement enforcing the use of 100 percent biodegradable garbage bags for organic waste collection.