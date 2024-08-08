Ruto: ‘With New Govt, I Won’t Be Called Zakayo Alone’

President William Ruto emphasized that he established a broad-based government to unify the country and drive economic transformation.

Speaking in Iriari, Runyenjes, Embu County, Ruto highlighted that the inclusive government aims to reduce incitement and keep the nation focused on development.

He noted that this unified approach enables the country to pursue taxes as one team, stressing that the revenue collected belongs to all Kenyans.

On a lighter note, Ruto jokingly remarked that his new broad-based government would ensure he doesn’t carry the Zakayo tag alone.

“Sisi wote ni team moja. Tumekubaliana tunaunganisha Kenya iwe team moja. Juzi nimeunda serikali ya kuunganisha wakenya wote kwa sababu sitaki fitina tena na mkenya yeyote. Kama ni madeni tulipe pamoja, kama ni kutafuta ushuru tutafute pamoja.

“Mimi peke yangu nisiitwe Zakayo, sisi wote tupange mambo ya kutafuta ushuru ya Kenya. Pesa natafuta ya Kenya inaenda kwa account yetu sisi wote. Kwa hivyo kila mtu akuje akuwe Zakayo, tutafute Ushuru pamoja,” he said.

Loosely tanslated;

“We are all one team. We have agreed to unite Kenya as one team. Recently, I formed an inclusive government because I no longer want discord with any Kenyan. If it’s about settling debts, let’s do it together; if it’s about collecting taxes, let’s do it together.

“I don’t want to be called Zakayo alone; we all need to work on Kenya’s tax matters together. The money I collect for Kenya goes into our shared account. So, let everyone come and be Zakayo with me as we seek taxes together,” he said.