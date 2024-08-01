Popular Ruto impersonator Morara Kebaso speaks on his viral content and Kenya’s youth activism

Morara Kebaso, a 28-year old lawyer and businessman has ignited the internet after his near-perfect imitations of President William Ruto started going viral.

Kebaso, who was virtually unknown just a few weeks ago, has quickly become the internet’s darling, quickly racking up over 50,000 Tiktok followers in a matter of days.

The young businessman, who runs Morara Home Furniture and employs over 85 people, came up with the idea to impersonate President Ruto, not only nailing the speech and mannerisms but also bringing along a couple Ruto signatures – Kaunda suits and sunroofed Prados.

“I have always had this suit with me. It had been sitting in my closet. So, when I came up with the idea to impersonate the President, I simply went back to the closet and wore the suit,” Kebaso says.

“However, it was long-sleeved. So, I had to take it to the tailor to shorten the sleeves just like the President.”

Besides speaking on top of a car, a habit the President loves, Kebaso also directly ‘addresses the nation’ by speaking behind a podium, complete with the coat of arms.

One of his most popular videos on Tiktok, where he mimics President Ruto giving a speech to the nation, has been viewed over 1 million times and likes by tens of thousands.

“I did not expect this kind of reaction,” he says. “It just happened. I was not even on Tiktok, I just joined in July and quickly got thousands of followers. Clearly, Kenyans can resonate with my content.”

While he still insists that he is not a content creator, Kebaso says that his duty it to inform the masses in a language they can understand.

“Ruto loves speaking to Kenyans from the top of cars. That’s why I adopted the same style to communicate my message,” he says.

“I am trying to reach the common mwananchi by not just entertaining them but also educating them creatively. It’s my way of passing around civic education.”

On whether he is afraid of being a target of the DCI, who lately have been abducting and even kidnapping people critical of the government, Kebaso says he’s unafraid as he not only knows the law but also believes he is breaking no law.

“I am not afraid. Fear is the biggest enemy. I always encourage people to live fearlessly and approach life that way. So, I’m not worried of being a police target,” he says.

“If they want to come for me, they are welcome. I’ll have my day in court, I’ll defend myself. My wife is also prepared to bail me out of the worst happens. I am not ruled by fear.”

The married father of two also took time to inspire Kenyan youth, revealing that he has dabbled in various businesses before hitting it big in the furniture industry.

“I started hustling at 16. I’ve tried many businesses. I’ve had a hotel in Kawangware, I have owned a liquor shop, I’ve done online writing, I’ve done translation and transcription, I’ve been an MC, I’ve been a waiter, I’ve done countless things before venturing into furniture,” he reveals.

Despite his spirited activism, Kebaso says that he has no intentions to view for office, fearing that the move would corrupt him.

“I don’t think I can run for office and still be honest,” he says. “Politics is very dirty. For me to successfully vie, I have to compromise my values because of the corrupt nature of ascending to office which involves bribery, blind allegiance to a political party and such stuff…”

While risky, Kebaso says that his family totally supports his work, revealing that his wife is firmly behind him despite the fears of arrest.

“My wife is very supportive, she knows the man she married and she supports my dream. Sometimes she gets worried but she’s ready for anything. She says she has a savings ready for my cash bail,” he says.