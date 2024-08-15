Oscar Sudi Faces Legal Action from Miguna Over Defamatory Video Remarks

Miguna Miguna has launched legal action against Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi over comments he made about him in a video posted on the MP’s Twitter (X) account.

In a demand letter dated August 13, Miguna, through his lawyers, accused Sudi of disseminating false and defamatory statements about him on July 29 and July 30, 2024. The letter claims that Sudi, as a public official, acted with actual malice, either knowing the statements were false or showing reckless disregard for their truth.

“On July 29, 2024, July 30, 2024, and at various times through your X (formerly Twitter) account (@HonOscarSudi), which has a large global following, you published or caused to be published false and defamatory content in both video and text about our client,” the letter stated.

In the viral video central to the lawsuit, Sudi accused Miguna of inciting youth to engage in violence and chaos. Sudi specifically criticized remarks Miguna made during an X Space discussion, expressing shock at Miguna’s statements.

“I was shocked to hear such a grown man, over 70 years old, inciting Gen Zs… you come to an X Space to utter words that cause confusion,” said Sudi.

Sudi also alleged that Miguna, along with activist Boniface Mwangi, hijacked the youth-led movement and claimed it as their own.

Miguna is now demanding accountability for the alleged libel, emphasizing the severe impact of Sudi’s comments on his reputation. “You published these defamatory statements with actual malice and malicious intent, fully aware or should have been aware that they were false, or with reckless disregard for their truthfulness,” Miguna asserted.