Kiambu County Sets New Own-Source Revenue Record

The Kiambu County Government has achieved a milestone by collecting Kes 4.6 billion in own-source revenue for the 2023/24 Financial Year. This total is the highest ever recorded by the county since devolution began in 2013, representing a notable 25% increase from the Kes. 3.6 billion collected in the previous year.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi praised the county’s success, highlighting the significant revenue growth since he took office.

“When we came into office, revenue collection was around Kes. 2.93 billion. We have increased it to Kes. 4.6 billion. We should commend ourselves for this achievement, even if we didn’t fully meet the target,” Wamatangi said.

The Governor attributed this accomplishment to the collective efforts of the county administration, despite facing several challenges. These included a prolonged doctors’ strike that disrupted healthcare services, widespread flooding during much of the fourth quarter, and technical issues from major fiber cuts that led to an internet outage and severely impacted the county’s revenue system.

A county official echoed the Governor’s sentiments, noting the steady progress in revenue collection. “We have increased our revenue progressively, from about Kes. 3.1 billion in 2021 to Kes. 4.6 billion in the 2023/24 financial year,” the official said.