Kuppet Announces Nationwide Teachers’ Strike Set to Begin Next Week

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has announced a nationwide strike beginning August 26, 2024. Union Secretary-General Akello Misori explained that the strike results from the Teachers Service Commission’s (TSC) failure to honor its agreement.

Kuppet’s National Governing Council (NGC) reached this decision after a meeting at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) will discuss a national strike during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at its Nairobi headquarters on Friday.

The strike stems from the government’s failure to allocate Kes.13.3 billion for the second phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This critical agreement, negotiated, signed, and filed in court, remains unimplemented.

This week, both Kuppet and Knut held meetings to finalize their strike plans.