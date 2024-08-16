Malala Claims Ichung’wa and Mbarire Orchestrated Impeachment Plan Against DP Gachagua

Cleophas Malala, recently removed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, has accused senior party officials of plotting to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a press conference on Thursday, Malala pointed to Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the key figures behind his ouster. He described his dismissal as “illegal” and claimed that Ichung’wa, Mbarire, and their associates first engineered his removal before turning their attention to impeaching Gachagua.

“This coup was orchestrated by senior party officials and their allies within the party secretariat,” Malala stated. “The key figures behind this plot are Mrs. Cecily Mbarire and Mr. Kimani Ichung’wa, MP for Kikuyu constituency.”

Malala asserted that his removal was not due to incompetence or mismanagement of the UDA party but was part of a well-orchestrated scheme aimed at culminating in the impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua.

He alleged that Ichung’wa and Mbarire resented his close relationship with Gachagua and President William Ruto. According to Malala, their goal was to remove him as an obstacle that could hinder their efforts to impeach Gachagua.

“My strong working relationship with the Deputy President, who is also the UDA deputy party leader, displeased them. When their attempts to set me against my Deputy Party Leader failed, they labeled me an obstacle to their plot and conspiracy,” he said.

Malala further claimed that Ichung’wa and Mbarire aimed to impeach Gachagua to position themselves strategically for political gains in the Mt. Kenya region for the 2027 and 2032 elections. He rejected any claims that President Ruto or opposition members were behind the push to remove Gachagua.

“Let it be clear that the planned impeachment of the Deputy President had nothing to do with President William Ruto or the broader government,” Malala emphasized.

“This impeachment is driven by personal ambitions for the 2027 and 2032 elections in the Mt. Kenya region, orchestrated by Mrs. Cecily Mbarire and Mr. Kimani Ichung’wa, who want to remove our Deputy President to enhance their positions in the evolving political landscape.”