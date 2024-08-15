CS Duale Orders NEMA to Crack Down on Nairobi River Polluters

On Tuesday, Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale instructed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to take firm action against companies polluting the Nairobi River. This directive represents Duale’s first significant order since he took charge of the Environment Ministry. He stressed that the deteriorating river must be restored, and immediate action will be enforced against the polluters.

According to a statement from the CS, “NEMA Restoration Orders must be obeyed by the regulated community. NEMA has been directed to commence enforcement actions on all polluting facilities along the Nairobi Rivers Basin ecosystem without delay.”

NEMA Director General Mamo B Mamo confirmed that CS Duale specifically instructed him to ensure the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) fixes a manhole discharging effluent. The DG also noted Duale’s demand for NEMA to map all effluent discharge points along the Nairobi River for prompt action.

In response, the DG visited NCWSC and set a 24-hour deadline for repairing broken sewer lines affecting City Park, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Kirichwa Kubwa, and a discharging manhole in Kangemi.

“The Director General has given Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company 24 hours to fix the broken sewer lines along City Park, at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), along Kirichwa Kubwa and the discharging manhole in Kangemi,” said NEMA in a statement.

NEMA’s statement highlighted that NCWSC’s failure to comply with a previous restoration order prompted this new directive.

“Action will be taken against any polluter, including prosecution for non-compliance,” the DG warned.