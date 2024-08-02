Kenyan Peacekeepers in Haiti Earn Over Ksh250,000 Monthly, Including Allowances

Kenyan police officers deployed to the United Nations-backed mission in Haiti can earn up to Kes.279,955 per month, including allowances. Each officer receives a base salary of Kes.182,242 from the international agency, with additional allowances boosting their earnings significantly.

During his vetting by the Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 1, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, nominee for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, disclosed that the United Nations pays and insures the officers stationed in Haiti.

“Our officers are covered, insured, and paid by the United Nations, so there is no cause for alarm,” Kindiki assured.

The officers earn $1,410 per month, equivalent to approximately Kes.183,140 at the current exchange rate. This salary structure, approved by the UN General Assembly in June 2014, has seen incremental adjustments over the years.

In addition to their base salary, the officers receive a Mission Subsistence Allowance (MSA) of $756, which adds Kes.99,916 to their monthly income.

The MSA covers long-term living costs such as accommodation, meals, and miscellaneous expenses incurred during field missions. This allowance is provided to non-staff personnel serving in UN missions, including peacekeeping operations and special political missions.

The UN’s reimbursement framework, detailed on its official site under Peacekeeping Missions, outlines the pay structure for contributing countries. The General Assembly’s resolution 68/281 established a monthly rate of $1,332 per person starting July 1, 2014, with gradual increases to $1,365 in 2016 and $1,410 from July 1, 2017.

Prof. Kindiki commended the officers’ efforts, noting, “It’s also good to report significant progress. The officers have successfully recovered critical infrastructure, including the port, airport, main police station, and hospital from the gangs. Some previously defiant gang leaders have now agreed to peace and are willing to engage. Our officers are doing an excellent job. We pray for their continued success.”