Court Orders Arrest of DCI Officer for Withholding Evidence in Murder Case

The High Court in Eldoret has ordered the arrest of DCI cybercrime officer Daniel Kieni for allegedly withholding crucial evidence in a murder case involving lawyer Abel Mogaka.

The court had expected Kieni to present CCTV footage as key evidence, but he has repeatedly failed to appear despite multiple summons.

Lawyer Abel Mogaka faces charges for killing his colleague, Calvin Ngaira, during a three-day house party in Eldoret town. Reports indicate that a commotion broke out at the party, during which Mogaka allegedly used a broken beer bottle to stab Ngaira. The incident occurred on May 18, 2019, at a house in the Annex area along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, Uasin Gishu County.

The accused has denied the charges and remains free on a Kes.1 million bond, with a matching surety.

Justice Robert Wananda, who is overseeing the case, criticized Kieni’s behavior as unusual and harmful to the case’s progress.

“Despite numerous summons and assurances to appear, the officer has neither shown up in person nor virtually, and has not provided a sufficient explanation,” said Justice Wananda.

Perturbed by the officer’s actions, Justice Wananda issued a warrant for Kieni’s arrest and directed the officer in charge of the Cybercrime Unit at DCI headquarters in Nairobi to carry out the arrest.

The Judge expressed regret over how such officers’ behavior contributes to delays in many court cases.

“A warrant of arrest is hereby issued against Inspector Daniel Kieni of the Cybercrime Unit, DCI Nairobi. The arrest is to be executed by officers in charge of the Cybercrime Unit at DCI Nairobi,” ordered Justice Wananda.

The court will revisit the murder case on October 18, 2024.