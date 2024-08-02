Kalonzo Denies Dependence on Raila, Opposes Gachagua Impeachment Motion

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will oppose any impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when it reaches the house.

Speaking at the African Inland Church Milimani during a requiem mass for Mbaitu FM journalist Mercy Mawia Mwangi, Kalonzo emphasized that Wiper MPs would also reject the nominations of ODM Cabinet Secretary candidates during their vetting process.

Kalonzo criticized the government’s decision to appoint opposition MPs, arguing that such actions undermine the integrity of the opposition. He insisted that the Azimio coalition remains united in advocating for the rights of Kenyans.

“The poaching of ODM members does not equate to a government of national unity,” he stated, highlighting his displeasure with the inclusion of opposition figures in government positions.

Addressing rumors about his political standing, Musyoka dismissed claims that he depends on Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s influence for his political survival. He acknowledged hearing suggestions that his political strength is tied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

“Some are saying Kalonzo cannot stand without Raila. Please, spare us. We have stood before; we have been misunderstood before,” Kalonzo remarked. He clarified that his influence in Kenya’s political landscape was established long before his partnership with the former Prime Minister.

Kalonzo reaffirmed his commitment to remaining in opposition, asserting that criticism would not sway him to join President William Ruto’s administration.

He criticized ODM for allowing some of its members to join Ruto’s cabinet despite being in opposition, stating, “ODM has taken their time to explain, but they will have a lot of explaining to do. However, the rest of us are very clear about our intentions.”

“We have absolutely no intention of joining President Ruto’s government, but we wish them well.”