Kenyan Parliament Faces Pressure from US Over Cabinet Nominees

The United States government has encouraged Parliament to reject any Cabinet nominees who raise integrity concerns. This appeal came as the National Assembly began vetting President William Ruto’s new Cabinet nominees on Thursday.

The US Embassy emphasized the importance of integrity in public service and the National Assembly’s crucial role in upholding Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution, which requires state officers to maintain the highest standards of integrity, competence, and diligence.

“As Kenyans look ahead to the vetting of Cabinet nominees beginning today, we recognize the importance of integrity in public service and the National Assembly’s vital role in upholding Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution,” the Embassy said in a statement on Twitter(X).

EACC Investigating Wycliffe Oparanya

The US Embassy’s statement followed a letter from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to the Clerk of the National Assembly. The EACC expressed concerns about the nomination of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to the Cabinet.

In the letter, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak highlighted that the investigation into Oparanya, who is nominated for the Cabinet Secretary position in the Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development, is still ongoing.

The EACC had investigated allegations of corruption against Oparanya related to his tenure as Governor of Kakamega County.

Mbarak’s letter revealed that after completing the investigation, the EACC submitted a report to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), recommending prosecution on charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Despite Oparanya obtaining a conservatory order to stay any arrest or prosecution based on EACC’s findings, Mbarak noted that the case remains unresolved in court.