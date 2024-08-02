Martha Karua Criticizes Raila Odinga for Exploiting Gen Z Protests

On Thursday, NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua accused Azimio politicians, led by Raila Odinga, of exploiting the Gen Z movement to further their political agenda and secure top government positions.

During an interview on the Obinna Show, Karua stressed that the young protesters’ demand for government accountability was not driven by Azimio or ODM.

“I am against hijacking the demand for accountability by the Gen Zs and making it an opposition thing. Let the Gen Zs express themselves so that we can examine their demands,” Karua stated.

She emphasized that their demands are constitutionally grounded, particularly regarding accountability, and that the Gen Zs are prioritizing Kenya’s interests.

Karua also dismissed the call for a national conversation by President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, arguing that such dialogue would not address the issues raised by Kenyans. She pointed out that similar dialogues had failed in the past.

“Do the things that the Gen Zs are saying, If you exit and want us to talk after you exit then that is okay. If people show a lack of confidence in you then you should resign,” she asserted.

Additionally, Karua accused Ruto of failing to tackle the abductions and deaths of Kenyans during the recent demonstrations.

“Look at the number of young people dead, 66 and counting, so many missing and bodies at the mortuary with falsified identities,” she observed.

Karua’s comments underscore her call for genuine action and accountability, rather than political maneuvering, in response to the Gen Z movement’s demands.