Kenya to Host Haiti Festival to Strengthen Africa-Haiti Ties

The Kenyan Government will host the ‘Harmony4Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival’ to celebrate the strong bond between Africa and Haiti.

On August 7, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’oei, announced that Kenya is organizing the concert in partnership with the Africa for Haiti (A4H) Initiative.

Sing’oei explained that the event aims to celebrate and showcase the rich cultural heritage shared between Africa and Haiti, emphasizing the deep historical and cultural ties between the regions.

“Africa and Haiti share profound historical and cultural connections. To show solidarity with Haiti, the State Department for Foreign Affairs and A4H will host the ‘Harmony4Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival’,” said Sing’oei.

“This event will highlight the vibrant cultural heritage of both Haiti and Africa, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.”

The announcement came after Sing’oei and the A4H Initiative held a joint briefing, highlighting Kenya’s firm commitment to the MSS Mission. Sing’oei noted the significant progress made by the mission and emphasized that Kenyan forces have been pivotal in supporting the Haitian Government and maintaining security.

Scheduled for August 24, 2024, the festival will feature musical performances by renowned artists from Haiti and Africa. Attendees will also enjoy a cultural exhibition showcasing Haitian and African art, crafts, and cuisine.

Additionally, a panel discussion will delve into the historical, cultural, and socio-economic connections between Haiti and Africa.

Sing’oei reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to supporting security, governance, and development initiatives.

“Kenya looks forward to a stable and prosperous Haiti in the long term,” said the State Department for Foreign Affairs.