Ruto and DP Gachagua Given Deadline to Answer Removal Petition

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have until August 16 to respond to a petition from activists seeking their removal from office through a referendum.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye has directed that Ruto, Gachagua, and other listed respondents be served the application, petition, and necessary suit papers.

The lawsuit targets Ruto, Gachagua, and several other parties, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning.

According to Justice Mwamuye’s order, the respondents must file and serve their responses to the application dated July 23, 2024, by the end of the business day on August 16, 2024.

The petitioners have until August 23, 2024, to submit any rejoinders if needed. The court will schedule further orders or directions for September 24, 2024.

Petitioners Cyprian Nyamwamu, Khelef Khalifa, and Prof. Fredrick Ogola are seeking the removal of Ruto and Gachagua due to alleged corruption, constitutional violations, and incompetence.

They are requesting that the High Court instruct the IEBC to hold a referendum, allowing Kenyans to decide whether to end Ruto and Gachagua’s terms early.