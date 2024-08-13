JKUAT to Offer Taifa Laptops: Key Details for New Students Revealed

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has updated the reporting date for first-year students joining for the September 2024 intake.

The University announced on Monday, August 12 that the new reporting date is August 26, 2024, changing from the original date of September 2, 2024.

Additionally, JKUAT has announced that government-sponsored students will not need to pay the household fee on the reporting day. However, these students are required to pay the fee within one month after the Higher Education Financing (HEF) confirms their funding.

In contrast, self-sponsored students are required to pay their fees at the time of registration.

Hostel Booking

The University also announced that online booking for university hostels will open at noon on August 20, 2024. Students who successfully book a hostel must pay the accommodation fees before moving in.

“University hostels will be booked online via https://hostel.jkuat.ac.ke/ starting August 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM,” the statement said. “Successful applicants must pay the accommodation fee before entry.”

Furthermore, JKUAT has provided essential guidelines for new students. A key requirement is that students must activate their JKUAT email accounts. The university will use these email addresses for all important communications.

Most university resources, including the online library and Wi-Fi, will require the use of JKUAT email accounts.

Students should regularly check their emails for updates from their colleges, schools, and departments. For instructions on activating their email accounts, students should visit https://emailgen.jkuat.ac.ke/.

Taifa Laptops

JKUAT also emphasizes the need for students to have a laptop or tablet to access online learning resources. The university will offer Taifa Laptops for purchase, with pricing details to be announced later.

“After payment, students can collect the laptops at the JKUAT Main Campus, COHES Building, 4th Floor, by submitting the bank slip to the Students Finance Office,” the statement said.

For further inquiries, JKUAT encourages students to contact the university by phone at +254 709 715 815 or via email at [email protected].