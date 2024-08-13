Kenya Shifts Focus to Prevention in Mpox Fight

The Ministry of Health has announced that Kenya is strengthening its preparedness and response efforts against Mpox. Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General of Health, urged for immediate and decisive action, highlighting the importance of forming strong partnerships. Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, Amoth emphasized that early intervention is crucial to prevent a wider outbreak.

“Acting now is essential to protect our population and prevent a potential outbreak,” Amoth said during a stakeholders meeting on Monday.

Despite only one confirmed case in Kenya, the rising number of Mpox cases across Africa has prompted calls for increased vigilance.

On Monday, Dr. Amoth stated that the focus is on enhancing Kenya’s national response strategy for Mpox. He outlined key measures, including rapid laboratory testing, community engagement, infection prevention control, and comprehensive case management.

Amoth also stressed the importance of monitoring entry points to prevent any potential spread of the disease. He encouraged all partners to work together to improve Kenya’s preparedness, asserting that proactive measures are crucial for safeguarding public health and ensuring economic stability.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 1,450 people have died from Mpox across 15 African countries since the beginning of 2022.