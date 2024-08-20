Social Media Figure Aoko Otieno Accused of Defamation and Fraudulent Data Use

Controversial social media figure Scophine Aoko Otieno, known as Maverick Aoko Otieno, faced charges in Milimani Court for publishing false information on her ‘X’ social media account. The complainant in the case is Beth Wambui Mbuitu.

Aoko was Monday, August 19 charged with three offenses:

Publishing false information under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018. Cyber harassment under Section 27 of the same Act. Fraudulent use of electronic data according to Section 38 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.

The charge sheet accuses Aoko of disseminating false and defamatory information about Wambui through her Twitter (X) account.

Maverick Aoko’s Tweet

The tweet in question involved social media personalities Amber Ray, Jamal, and Amira. Aoko posted: “Maze it disorients me to say this… But Amber Ray is innocent. She did not ruin the marriage of Jamal and Amira. Beth did… She’s the daughter of a powerful cop, so if you find me thrown in Kware, refer to this tweet… Ask how Jamal moved from Makanga wa South C to Matatu boss… Ndio naanza.”

According to court documents, “On August 3, 2024, at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya, and in conjunction with others not before the court, the accused knowingly and unlawfully published false, defamatory, and threatening information online using the X Corp account named Maverick Aoko @AokoOtieno_.”

The documents further allege that she acted maliciously to cause fear, panic, and damage the reputation and career of Beth Wambui Mbuitu.

The court released Aoko on a Kes. 100,000 cash bail after she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino posted the bail.

Aoko, arrested at her home on Friday, will return to court on September 2 for a pre-trial hearing. Her laptop and phone, seized during her arrest, will remain with authorities as detectives continue their investigation.

Three witnesses are scheduled to testify, including Sergeant Norah Shigi, a Digital Forensics expert from Kenya’s Communications Authority, and Chief Inspector Nickson Kinyua.