High Court Blocks Govt’s Ksh7 Increase in Road Maintenance Levy

On Thursday, a High Court in Mombasa blocked the government’s decision to increase the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) by Kes.7.

Petitoner George Odhiambo Juma had challenged the hike in court, claiming that the government had failed to conduct adequate public participation

The court issued a suspension of the increase until it hears and resolves the case.

The ruling stated, “Pending the hearing of the Notice of Motion dated August 2, 2024, a conservatory order is hereby issued, restraining the respondents, either jointly and or severally, whether by themselves, their officers, agents, employees or other person or entity acting under the respondents’ instructions, from implementing and enforcing the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Imposition) Order 2024.”

This decision followed significant public backlash against the levy increase from Kes.18 to Kes.25 per litre.

The government had implemented the increase in July, with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announcing the change on July 14, 2024, as a means to enhance the road maintenance fund.

The levy is applied at the pump for every litre of petrol or kerosene that a motorist buys.

KeNHA argues that the levy funds improvements to existing roads, maintaining their quality, safety, and reliability for all users.