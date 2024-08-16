Energy CS Wandayi Pledges to Lower Power Costs for Kenyans

Newly appointed Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who officially took office on Wednesday, said he would prioritize the reduction of electricity costs.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead and emphasized that his primary goal is to make electricity more affordable, which he described as essential, yet a burden, for most Kenyans.

In his inaugural speech, after succeeding Davis Chirchir, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Wandayi committed to working closely with all stakeholders to streamline the energy sector. He plans to engage extensively with Kenya Power to reduce system losses from 23 percent to a target of 15 percent.

“Once we do that, which I’m sure in the fullness of time we will, the cost of electricity will be bearable, and we must also understand that the cost of electricity and petroleum products is contributed by very many factors,” Wandayi said.

The CS is also introducing a fresh approach to problem-solving, aimed at benefiting staff, stakeholders, and consumers alike. He emphasized that transparency will be a cornerstone of his efforts to provide affordable, sustainable, clean, and reliable energy services.

“We want to inculcate a culture and spirit of openness and transparency in the management of our ministry affairs. We want to take the ministry as it was to the people,” Wandayi stated.

He also underscored the importance of public engagement in running the ministry and building trust. To this end, Wandayi announced the launch of a bi-monthly “CS Roundtable with Consumers,” a program designed to facilitate regular interaction and gather public feedback.

Additionally, CS Wandayi plans to strengthen communication within the ministry to ensure the public remains informed about ongoing developments.