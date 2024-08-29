CS Duale Orders Nationwide Removal of Asbestos Roofs in Public Health Drive

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry has ordered the removal of all asbestos roofs nationwide.

In a directive issued to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Duale directed that all asbestos roofs be removed within three months. He specifically instructed hospitals and private facilities with asbestos roofs to comply with this mandate.

Duale defended this directive, citing public health concerns. He stressed that all building owners must adhere to the directive.

“The Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, Hon. Aden Duale, has directed NEMA to identify facilities with asbestos roofing nationwide to ensure its removal,” a statement from NEMA read in part.

CS Duale also noted that he has already communicated with public institutions about the need to remove and properly dispose of asbestos according to NEMA guidelines.

Asbestos, a versatile material, has been used in various construction applications such as soundproofing, ceilings, tiles, and insulation. It is commonly found on the roofs of government institutions like hospitals, universities, and educational centers, as well as on coffee and tea estates and county government offices.

Despite its extensive use, the country banned asbestos in 2006 due to its carcinogenic properties. Nevertheless, some households and facilities continue to use this material, often unaware of the harmful fumes they may be inhaling.

Under the new directive, NEMA will conduct a nationwide mapping exercise to identify and remove all asbestos roofs. Duale issued this policy directive after meeting with senior NEMA officials. To bolster the authority’s efforts, he announced that he would fast-track the gazettement of 13 pending Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) regulations.

Duale emphasized NEMA’s crucial role in environmental management and warned that any errors could have serious public health implications. He urged staff to maintain high standards to ensure environmental protection.

In addition to the asbestos removal order, Duale instructed NEMA to continually update the list of wetlands across the country to facilitate timely action. He also challenged NEMA to enhance its revenue collection efforts, stressing that increased funding is essential for supporting its operations and providing quality services to the public.

“NEMA must enforce the law to protect and safeguard the environment. All facilities across the 47 counties must comply,” Duale stated.

He also warned those discharging raw sewage into Nairobi’s rivers and directed NEMA to work with the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company to prevent raw sewage from contaminating the rivers due to burst sewer lines.