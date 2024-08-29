Nairobi Water Supply Set to Resume at Noon Following Pipeline Vandalism

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced that water supply will be restored today at noon. This follows an interruption in water supply in several parts of the city caused by vandalism of the Sasumua Dam water treatment pipeline.

The pipeline, which runs to the Kabete Water Works near Nazareth Hospital in Kiambu, was damaged by vandals on Tuesday night.

Engineers from the Nairobi Water Company promptly moved to the site and began repairs immediately. The company said repair work started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and was expected to be completed within 24 hours.

To minimize the impact of the reduced water supply, particularly in areas west of Uhuru Highway, NCWSC plans to manage water distribution from Ngethu to Gigiri reservoirs. They aim to increase the volume of water being pumped from Gigiri to Kabete Water Reservoirs.

In addition, NCWSC will supply water to critical public institutions, including schools and hospitals, using water tankers.

The areas affected by the water supply interruption include locations along Limuru Road such as Parklands, Ngara, Aga Khan Hospital, University of Nairobi – School of Law, City Park Area, Gigiri, United Nations-Gigiri, and Muthaiga.

Additionally, regions along James Gichuru Road, Lang’ata Road, and Waiyaki Way, such as Riverside, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, and Kileleshwa, will face disruptions. Estates along Lang’ata Road, including Madaraka, Karen, Lang’ata, Kibra, and parts of South C Estates, will also be affected.

Other impacted areas are along Naivasha Road and Kikuyu Road, which include Kawangware, Riruta/Satellite, Uthiru, and Ndwaru Road. A

NCWSC has urged residents to be patient and use the available water sparingly while efforts to restore the supply continue.