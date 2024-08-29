Idle and Clueless Deputy Governors Demand Clear Roles and Budget Allocation

Deputy Governors are pushing for amendments to the County Government Act to clearly define their roles and responsibilities.

Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri led a group of at least eight deputies in discussions with the Senate Devolution Committee on how to increase the impact of their positions in county governance.

They complained that some Governors had assigned executive roles to their principal assistants, leaving many deputies idle.

The deputies rejected a proposal by senators to mandate governors to give them executive roles, favoring instead a more proactive approach. They suggested overseeing programs such as disaster preparedness and chairing all County Government Sub-Committees.

To enhance their supervisory capabilities, they also requested budgetary allocations for their offices.

The Senate Devolution Committee is expected to present a report on these proposals when the Senate resumes its sessions next month. The outcome could reshape the role of Deputy Governors across the counties.