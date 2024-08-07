Botched Robbery in Ruaka: Six Arrested, Police Recover Toy Pistols

Police in Kiambu arrested six suspected robbers and recovered six police communication gadgets during a botched robbery at a house in the Ruaka area of Kiambu County. Security agents also recovered two toy pistols from the suspects.

Kiambaa Sub County Police Commander Pius Mwanthi reported that the men attempted to break into a house around 11 pm when an alarm was raised. The group had gone to the apartment and knocked to confirm the absence of occupants before breaking in.

“To their shock, they discovered the owners were inside and ran downstairs as an alarm was raised,” Mwanthi said.

The group then rushed out and jumped onto an oncoming matatu headed for Nairobi. Police on patrol were alerted, and the details were quickly circulated.

The matatu was intercepted a few meters away, and the men were flushed out.

The police also recovered house-breaking equipment from the suspects. Despite efforts to contain the menace, police reported that cases of housebreaking have been on the rise in the area.

Mwanthi mentioned that police are interrogating the suspects to gather more information on their activities. The suspects were detained pending arraignment.