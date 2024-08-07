Beans Make a Surprise Appearance This Nairobi Burger Week

It’s time again for one of Kenya’s premier dining festivals, and in a novel culinary twist, this year’s Nairobi Burger Week is set to showcase an unexpected ingredient: beans.

The popular annual event, taking place from August 22 to September 1, 2024, will feature a new initiative dubbed #BeansOnTheMenu. It is aimed at promoting healthier and more sustainable food choices in the capital, and perhaps the country.

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between ‘EatOut’, a leading dining guide and restaurant discovery platform in Kenya, and ‘Beans is How’, a global campaign advocating for increased bean consumption.

Their joint effort seeks to transform Nairobi’s culinary landscape by encouraging restaurants to incorporate beans into their dishes, particularly during the high-profile Burger Week.

Mikul Shah, Director of EatOut, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration not only celebrates the culinary creativity of our chefs but also promotes healthier and more sustainable food choices for our community.”

The #BeansOnTheMenu campaign comes at a time when there’s growing awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of the food. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals, beans are increasingly recognized as a nutritional powerhouse.

Moreover, as a crop, beans are known for their sustainability, requiring less water and generating a smaller carbon footprint compared to many other protein sources.

Kristin Gutekunst, Campaign Director at Beans is How, highlighted the need to rebrand the legume, saying, “Beans are a climate-smart powerhouse of nutrition, but they are in need of a rebrand. By incorporating them into popular dishes like burgers, and partnering with EatOut and top restaurants, chefs, and influencers across the country, we can get people excited about this humble but incredible food group.”

The initiative has already garnered support from local culinary talents.

Chef Pischler, co-founder of Black Aprons, expressed excitement about the creative possibilities, noting, “This collaboration allows us to reimagine the classic burger, infusing it with elegance and depth. I’m thrilled to present these gourmet creations during Nairobi Burger Week, showcasing the sophistication and versatility that beans can bring to the table.”

As part of the campaign, participating restaurants will feature unique bean-based burger creations on their menus.

The initiative also includes educational components, with informative materials, cooking demonstrations, and interactive events planned to educate chefs, food service managers, and consumers about the benefits of beans.

To amplify the event, organizers have launched a robust promotional campaign across various media platforms, using hashtags such as #BeansOnTheMenu, #BeansisHow, and #EatOutExperiences.

This collaboration between EatOut and Beans is How represents a broader trend in the food industry towards healthier and more sustainable dining options.

The organizers hope to make sustainable food choices more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, starting with this public demonstration of how beans can be incorporated into our dining experience.

Restaurants and chefs interested in participating in the #BeansOnTheMenu initiative can sign up on https://eatout.co.ke/nairobi-burger-week .

Food enthusiasts are meanwhile encouraged to join the conversation on social media and share their bean-based culinary creations.

As Nairobi’s food scene continues to evolve, initiatives like #BeansOnTheMenu may be the start of more conscious dining habits, blending culinary innovation with health and sustainability concerns.

The success of this year’s bean-centric Burger Week could set a precedent for future food events in Kenya and beyond, potentially influencing long-term dietary trends in the region.