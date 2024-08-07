Meta Unveils New Earnings Tools for Kenyan Content Creators on Facebook

Meta has launched two new monetization features for eligible creators in Kenya, allowing them to earn money through In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Ads on Facebook Reels. These features enable creators to monetize original videos and build a community.

Commenting on the launch, Moon Baz, Meta’s Global Partnerships Lead for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, expressed admiration for African creators who use Facebook to share stories, connect with others, and bring people together.

She emphasized that this expansion would empower Kenyan creators in the creative industry to monetize their work, set global standards for creativity, and position Meta’s apps as essential tools for all creators.

Eligible creators can monetize their video and reels content, with support offered in over 30 languages worldwide, including Swahili.

Meta detailed that In-Stream Ads can appear at various points in on-demand videos, whether they are pre-recorded or recordings of previous live streams. These ads can be Pre-roll Ads, which play before a video starts; Mid-roll Ads, which play during videos; Image Ads, which display beneath the content; and Post-roll Ads, which appear after videos end.

In addition to In-Stream Ads, Ads on Facebook Reels seamlessly integrate into original Reels, allowing creators to earn money based on their content’s performance.

To utilize these monetization tools, creators must adhere to Facebook’s Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies, be at least 18 years old, and, for in-stream ads, have at least 5,000 followers. This initiative marks a significant opportunity for Kenyan creators to benefit financially from their creative efforts.