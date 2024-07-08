Cabinet Secretaries Must List Their Achievements Annually, CS Murkomen Proposes

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has proposed an annual program where each Cabinet Secretary can present their accomplishments to the Kenyan public.

Murkomen believes this initiative will enable citizens to evaluate whether government leaders are fulfilling their roles effectively in their respective ministries.

According to Murkomen, some Cabinet Secretaries have faced unwarranted criticism from certain quarters of the public, despite their significant achievements in their areas of responsibility.

He stated, “Inafaa kila mwaka mawaziri wote wapelekwe kwa national discussion na kila mtu alete report card yake kuonyesha amefanyia nini Kenya. (Every year, all ministers should participate in a national discussion and present their report cards to showcase their contributions to Kenya.)

The CS added, “As Minister of Transport, I have made remarkable progress over the past two years.”

Murkomen stated that his track record in the Ministry of Transport stands as evidence, and he is prepared to detail his achievements since assuming the role of Cabinet Secretary.

“I am ready to account for every moment from my 6 a.m. office arrival to my departure in the evening. I am prepared to outline what this government has accomplished in my Ministry over the past two years,” he stated.

Murkomen emphasized the importance of Kenyans understanding the country’s current status, referencing the situation when the Kenya Kwanza administration assumed leadership.

“Wakati William Ruto alichukua urais, nikiingia kama waziri wake wa barabara, kuna deni ya Ksh.165 Billion ya macontractor wa barabara haikuwa imelipwa. Hiyo deni bado iko. Macontractor wengi wamefilisika kwa sababu hatujaweza kuwalipa.

(When William Ruto took office, and I became his Transport Minister, there was an outstanding debt of Ksh.165 billion owed to road contractors. That debt still remains. Many contractors have suffered because we have been unable to pay them),” he explained.

CS Murkomen cited the Ministry of Transport as an example, stating, “We have grappled with the challenge of pending bills for the last two years. We have real problems which require money.”

Murkomen stressed that Kenyans should be informed about these issues.