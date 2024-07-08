Sudi: I Will Expose the Leaders Behind Property Destruction

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi claimed he has a dossier detailing how some leaders from the Rift Valley region orchestrated the destruction of business premises during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

The MP’s Timba XO club was among the businesses that were raided, looted, and destroyed during the recent protests.

Speaking at an event in Kesses Constituency, Sudi said he would expose those who planned the attack on his club.

“I will name and shame leaders who infiltrated the peaceful protests by our valuable Gen Z and reigned mayhem. These are the leaders who made dark plans and collaborated with goons to destroy people’s property, and it’s high time they are unmasked,” Sudi said.

According to the close ally of President William Ruto, those who infiltrated the demonstrations aimed to overthrow the government.

“Without a doubt, the infiltrators of the protests were attempting a coup to oust President William Ruto from office,” he said.

Sudi mentioned that the initial protest organized by the youth was meaningful and even saw his daughter participating until goons infiltrated the exercise.

“I have children who are Gen Zs, and I’m still wondering if one is protesting against the Finance Bill, why would they go and torch someone’s property,” Sudi remarked.

The recently opened Timba XO club in Eldoret suffered significant damage as a mob looted and destroyed goods worth millions of shillings. Top Bongo artists Diamond Platinumz and Zuchu graced the colorful opening of the club, which has since become a top entertainment joint in the area.

