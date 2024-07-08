What is better a new car or an old one

When buying a vehicle, the driver is faced with a difficult choice between a new or used car. This is a question that many motorists face. Both options have both advantages and disadvantages. In this article, we will look at various aspects of both options to help you make a more informed decision when choosing a car.

Advantages of a second hand car

Buying a used (used) car can have several advantages:

Low cost and substantial savings.

Used cars cost much less compared to new ones of the same model. This is a double benefit for the buyer. He can buy the desired model, saving well, or he can choose a higher class model for the planned budget.

Less deprecation (loss of value).

Used cars have already gone through the bulk of their deprecation, so they lose value more slowly than new cars. In the long run, the owner loses less money.

large selection.

The used car market offers a huge selection of models of different years, configurations and in a wide price range. Buyers have more opportunities to find a car that fits their needs and budget.

Lower insurance and tax costs.

Insurance and taxes on a used car are usually lower than on a new car because they depend on the market value of the car.

Best value for money.

With the right used car, you can get a high performance option, in excellent equipment and in good condition at a lower price than a new car with similar features.

Used cars are more affordable to buy. It is possible to buy a used car even from abroad, and it will not require extra expenses, and in many cases it is even more profitable to buy a car in another country. Buying cars from UAE car auctions (you can see more here), from the USA, Korea and EU countries is very popular nowadays.

New car – pros and cons

Marketers of automobile manufacturers conduct serious research into consumer demands. Like any user, car enthusiasts choose cars not only on the basis of a rational approach, but also under the influence of emotions and first impressions. And here such nuances as a unique flavor of novelty in the cabin, interior materials pleasant to the touch, favorable offers – promotions, discounts – play an important role.

However, the feeling of novelty, prestige and other criteria that can be seen on a beautiful advertising picture are only a small part of the advantages of a new car.

There are many other pros to buying a new car:

The new model looks prettier and is more technically advanced.

Since everyone’s tastes are different, the appearance of a car is evaluated subjectively. The same cannot be said about technical characteristics. New cars are, as a rule, new models. New models always use innovations and improved, modern design.

Resource.

The average service life of a mass-produced model is 5-7 years. Even if individual units are updated and the car is regularly serviced, the reliability of mechanisms in the process of operation decreases. In addition, nowadays the market is dominated by the fashion for low-capacity and highly boosted engines with a limited resource, so new cars have an obvious advantage.

Factory Warranty.

This is indeed a significant advantage. Most of the faults associated with factory defects usually appear within the first 10 thousand kilometers of mileage, while the cost of service is often high, especially when the car has passed the mileage threshold of 100 thousand kilometers.

If when buying a used car, the buyer has the opportunity to conduct a full diagnosis and in case of what to refuse the deal, in a car dealership there is no such opportunity. The manufacturer’s warranty provides the buyer with protection of invested funds, the possibility of replacement, free repair and maintenance in case of breakdowns due to manufacturing defects.

Which car is better – new or used

The list of advantages of a new car seems to be inexhaustible. The list of objective advantages should also include irrational advantages, which are purely emotional. But for all these nice things the buyer has to overpay. First of all, a new car costs more. Much more expensive.

Second, because of the high price of the car, its insurance and taxes can also get expensive. Another factor – even a brand new car immediately after registration loses at least 25% of its value, which means that the owner may lose a significant amount of money when selling it later.

Newness is not a guarantee of perfect quality. New cars may have hidden defects that may become apparent only after some time of use. This may be due to production errors or insufficiently thorough inspection of the car before release.

And the feeling of novelty and satisfaction from buying a new car is short-lived, so many people think it is reasonable to choose a used car, which, even though it is not new, despite its age, can be in very good or perfect condition. In doing so, you can save 25% to 40% of your car buying budget.

However, buying a used car you need to realize that such a purchase carries serious risks. For example:

professional resellers can twist the mileage and hide body defects with the help of car cosmetics;

the car may have hidden defects, damage after an accident, malfunctions;

the condition and wear of the vehicle depends on the operating conditions, and therefore even a relatively recent model may have a limited operating life and require a high investment in maintenance and repair;

the seller may be a fraudster, and the car may be stolen or have legal encumbrances, which promises the buyer to lose money.

Considering all of the above, the buyer needs to be very careful when buying a used car. Before buying, it is advisable to carry out a full diagnosis of the car and check its history to maximize protection from risks.

As you can see, for each option (for a new car and a used car) there are arguments “for” and “against” such a purchase. Each buyer decides for himself which criteria are the most important for him and makes a decision in accordance with them.