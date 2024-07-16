Court Told Suspects Stole Alcohol Worth Kes.78 Million from Oscar Sudi’s Timba XO Club

Sixteen suspects faced charges for stealing Kes.78 million worth of alcohol from Timba XO, a club in Eldoret owned by Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

Prosecution reports presented to the High Court indicated that the suspects also caused Kes.80 million in damage to the club’s property.

During nationwide protests on Tuesday, June 25, youths raided the club in retaliation against the MP, who had supported the contentious Finance Bill 2024. They set part of the club ablaze, vandalized it, and shattered windows.

The 16 suspects faced six counts, including theft, handling stolen property, and malicious damage to property belonging to the Timba XO Club during the Eldoret demonstrations.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, along with others not before the court, broke into Timba XO lounge in Sukunanga area, Kesses Sub County, along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway. They engaged in criminal activities, including theft and destruction.

The court heard that during the incident, the accused stole 11 sound speakers, flat-screen televisions, lighting effects, assorted foodstuff, alcoholic drinks, HP laptops, three Macbooks, computers, utensils, and gas cylinders among other goods valued at Kes.78,896,560, all belonging to Timba XO lounge.

They also faced a charge of malicious damage to property, including offices, CCTV control room, main club store, alcohol counters, chairs, tables, glasses, and assorted electronics, all valued at Kes.80,000,000.

Some of the suspects also faced alternative charges of handling stolen goods. They appeared before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Kesse Choronoh and denied the charges.

Their lawyers requested the court to release them on lenient bond terms, emphasizing that most of them are high school and college students.

According to the lawyers, three of the accused were students in different secondary schools in Uasin Gishu County.

The magistrate ordered that the accused be held at Eldoret GK Prison until the court rules on the bond.

The court instructed probation officers to prepare a pre-bail report to present in court on Friday, July 5, to determine the accused’s eligibility for bond. The prosecution did not oppose their release on bond.

The court scheduled a mention for July 5 to decide on the bond application.