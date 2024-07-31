Ruto: Kenya’s Leadership Will Not Be Decided by Protests or Social Media

President William Ruto reiterated his commitment to upholding the rule of law and emphasized that the country will not tolerate disruptions aimed at undermining order.

During a visit to Tana River County, Ruto addressed the recent surge in anti-government protests, asserting that under his leadership, he will “never allow a few individuals to create chaos, spread anarchy, destroy property, or set government buildings ablaze.”

He underscored that while the constitution allows citizens to voice their grievances, he will not permit the country to be stalled by disorder.

“Some people believe that their protests will bring Kenya to a halt. Will Kenya really come to a standstill? Kenya will keep moving forward,” Ruto stated.

He further emphasized, “We cannot let our nation be used as a playground for chance. We cannot accept protests, disasters, property destruction, or burning of government buildings due to personal grievances.”

The President reinforced that leadership transitions must occur through elections, where voters select representatives who truly reflect their interests. He made it clear that no other methods should be used to achieve this.

“Kenya is a democratic nation, where citizens elect their leaders from MCA to President. Leadership in Kenya is not decided by chaos, social media, protests, or violence,” he declared.

Ruto also defended his choice to form a broad-based government, including opposition members.

“Kenyan citizens have called for unity to advance the country. That’s why I recently created an inclusive government to unite all Kenyans. I have stated that people from every community, region, and political stance will come together to ensure Kenya progresses,” he added.

“The interests of the Republic of Kenya must come before any other interests, whether political or otherwise,” the President declared.