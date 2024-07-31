PHOTOS -UK and Kenyan Marines Collaborate in Rigorous Joint Training Exercises

The UK Royal Marines conducted dynamic training exercises with the Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) during HMS LANCASTER’s visit to Kenya.

The British Royal Navy frigate’s presence in the region provided an ideal opportunity for Royal Marines from 42 Commando to conduct practical training sessions.

They demonstrated essential techniques, followed by the Kenyan Marines-in-training taking on the challenge of completing visit, board, search, and seizure exercises. These tactics are crucial for countering piracy, terrorism, and smuggling activities, and represent a significant step beyond the basic training KMCU members typically receive.

The UK and Kenya’s joint efforts are part of a broader five-year partnership aimed at establishing a self-sustaining training cycle within the KMCU. This initiative will empower the Kenyan Navy to independently train their own Marine Commandos, ensuring a sustainable and enduring capability.

In May 2023, the KMCU marked a historic milestone with the graduation of its first-ever cohort of Kenyan Marines, who completed a rigorous training program closely modeled after that of the Royal Marines.

The US Military has also played a crucial role in the development of the KMCU, providing equipment and expertise to ensure this specialized unit meets the highest standards.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, praised the joint training efforts, stating, “It’s fantastic to see that the UK and Kenya have taken advantage of this opportunity to add serious value to the Kenyan Marines training programme. Together, we’re making Kenya, the UK, and the region safer and more secure.”

Commander Chris Sharp, Royal Navy Commanding Officer of HMS Lancaster, highlighted the benefits of the visit, noting that it allowed for valuable training and exercises, reinforcing the UK’s and Kenya’s commitment to regional stability and security.

HMS LANCASTER’s visit to Mombasa was part of a brief operational break from its patrols under Combined Task Force 150, during which it conducted drug busts and other maritime security operations. The ship will soon return to the Gulf region, continuing its mission to promote peace and stability.

The UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, an ambitious five-year agreement, brings mutual benefits to both nations, enhancing safety and security. This partnership is underpinned by the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which lays the foundation for ongoing training programs and cooperation.

Photos courtesy of Royal Navy.