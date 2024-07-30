Ruto Inaugurates Pwani School for the Mentally Challenged

On Monday, President William Ruto officially inaugurated the tuition block at Pwani School for the Mentally Challenged and laid the foundation stone for the Nyali Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre in Nyali, Mombasa County.

These events reflect the government’s dedication to promoting inclusive education and tackling youth unemployment through skill development.

During the ceremonies, President Ruto emphasized the transformative impact of these projects.

“The construction and equipping of TVET centres across the country aim to empower our youth with technical skills, ensuring they are market-ready. This will not only curb unemployment but also significantly boost our manufacturing and industrialization efforts,” stated President Ruto.

The newly inaugurated tuition block at Pwani School for the Mentally Challenged aims to create a supportive and conducive learning environment for students with special needs.

This development aligns with the government’s broader goal of ensuring that all children, regardless of their abilities, have access to quality education.

“The Pwani School stands as a testament to our dedication to inclusive development. Every child deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential, and this facility will play a crucial role in that mission,” said Ruto.

The Nyali TVET Centre, for which President Ruto laid the foundation stone, is set to become a key hub for technical and vocational training in the region.

Once operational, the centre will offer a variety of courses designed to meet local and national economic needs. It will provide practical, hands-on training, preparing graduates for immediate entry into the workforce.

Community leaders and local residents have praised the government’s initiatives, expressing optimism about their potential to positively impact the local economy. They believe these projects will create job opportunities and cultivate a skilled workforce to drive regional development.

In his speech, President Ruto emphasized the significance of investing in education and vocational training as fundamental pillars of national progress.

“We are committed to building a brighter future for our youth and our nation. By providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, we are laying the foundation for sustained economic growth and prosperity,” he affirmed.