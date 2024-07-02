Ruto Advised To Seek International Mediation for Talks with Gen Z

Religious leaders in Siaya are urging the government to engage an international mediator to resolve the current impasse that has led young Kenyans to protest the passage of the finance bill.

The Siaya Church Leaders’ Forum (SCLF) emphasized that the situation may escalate if not addressed urgently and asserted that the government can only succeed by involving an independent international mediator to engage the youths.

Archbishop James Opiyo Anyango, chairman of the church leaders’ forum, praised the government’s efforts to engage the youths and consider their demands.

Bishop Wilfred Amollo, the forum’s organizing secretary, noted that Kenyan youths seem to have lost hope and trust in the current government and may not feel comfortable engaging with President William Ruto directly.

The church leaders commended Kenyan youths for exercising their rights firmly but urged them to maintain peace and avoid property destruction during their anti-government protests.

Bishop Elias Sewe and Bishop Martin Arara, who also spoke at the media briefing, called on the government to reduce public resource wastage to help quell the Gen Z protests.