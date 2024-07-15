Parliamentary Committees Prohibited from Meeting in Hotels

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has prohibited all parliamentary committees from holding meetings in hotels due to the government’s recent austerity measures.

Starting Monday, the National Assembly committees will meet to review the supplementary estimates and appropriations needed to implement the revised budget after the rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024.

In a communication dated July 12, Wetang’ula directed the committees to conduct their sessions within the precincts of Parliament.

“Ensure that, in line with the current austerity measures and expenditure reductions, committee meetings are held within the precincts of Parliament,” Mr. Wetang’ula stated.

He also noted that if available meeting rooms are insufficient, affected committees should utilize other government facilities.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee, led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, plans to conduct public participation on the supplementary estimates for the 2024/25 financial year. The committee is expected to present its report in Parliament on or before Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

During the opening of Bunge Towers in April, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah disclosed that the Budget and Appropriations Committee alone spends Ksh 1.5 million daily for two weeks each year on retreats to review budget estimates.