Kware Police Station Officers Transferred, Persons of Interest Identified – Police

Police officers at Kware Police Station, located a few meters from the dumpsite where authorities have recovered several bodies since Friday, have been transferred immediately as investigations into the shocking discovery continue.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced this on Sunday during a joint press briefing with Directorate of Criminal Investigations head Mohamed Amin, stating that they will need at least 21 days to uncover the details of the incident at an abandoned quarry in Kware area of Embakasi South Constituency.

Acting IG Kanja emphasized that the transfers aim to provide the police with space to produce a fair and unbiased report.

“I have transferred officers from Kware Police Station. During this difficult time, we stand with the community and remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice,” he stated.

The police also reassured the public that the investigation would reveal the origins of the disturbing situation, where at least 10 dismembered bodies were found near a police station.

Acting IG Kanja confirmed that investigators have identified several persons of interest who are currently under scrutiny.

He also clarified that authorities have recovered eight bodies and 12 body parts from the dumpsite, countering local reports that claimed the number was 20.

Rights groups and eyewitnesses reported that teams recovered nine bodies on Friday and five more on Saturday, raising the total to 14.

DCI boss Amin on his part stated that the bodies were in various stages of decomposition, but preliminary investigations indicated that the victims had suffered similar fates. He noted that all the bodies had been dumped in the same location.

“The modus operandi was almost identical. The victims’ ages ranged from 18 to 30, and they were all female. The way the bodies were disguised and packaged was consistent,” he explained.

The DCI expressed that these murders have raised significant questions, pointing to multiple factors that could have contributed to the deaths. He questioned whether the perpetrators might be part of a cult involved in criminal activities or if they could be serial killers.

“Alternatively, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners engaged in criminal behavior? All these are hypotheses that we are considering,” he added.

To achieve quick and effective results, the DCI boss urged locals to cooperate and assist in their mandate.

“The public should cooperate. At least 70 percent of the success of any investigation relies on how we handle the crime scene. We won’t make progress if members of the public continue to contaminate it,” he stated.

Police officers have also questioned the family of Josephine Owino following claims that her sister had a dream that prompted them to search for her at the dump site. Josephine has been missing for about two weeks.

She went missing on June 26 around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a male friend.

“Owino told her sister she was going to meet a friend. From her sister’s observations, Owino appeared comfortable and not in distress with the caller, and she left. Unfortunately, she disappeared later that evening in the Mukuru slums,” said Amin.