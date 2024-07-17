Mukuru Kwa Njenga Murders: Families Identify Victims as Police Detain Two More Suspects

The prime suspect in the Mukuru kwa Njenga murders, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, was yesterday arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts. The court granted investigators 30 days of custodial orders to complete their investigations into the case.

In a related development, the family of Roselyn Akoth Ogongo, one of the victims, identified her body at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) on Monday. They also witnessed the autopsy process conducted at the same facility.

On Tuesday, the family visited the Homicide offices to record their statements and further identified Roselyn’s handbag, which was recovered from the suspect’s house. Roselyn’s sister mentioned that the last time she saw her sister, she had stepped out of the house with the handbag.

The family of another victim, Imelda Judith Karenya, who was allegedly the suspect’s wife and his first victim, also identified her identity card. This ID was among the nine found at Khalusha’s residence.

Police Detain Two More Suspects

Investigators have also detained two other persons of interest to assist in the ongoing investigation. Amos Momanyi Mogusu was found with the mobile phone belonging to Roselyn Akoth.

Upon his arrest at City Cabanas, Momanyi led detectives to the house of Moses Ogembo in Mukuru kwa Reuben. Ogembo was found with a total of 154 used mobile phones stashed in his home. He admitted to having previously bought used phones from the prime suspect.

In a statement, Mr. John Marete, Director of Liaison and Corporate Communications at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), expressed his condolences to the affected families.

“Once again, the DCI wishes strength and comfort to the affected families and pledges our utmost commitment to deliver justice to the victims of these merciless and abominable killings. We extend our gratitude to the families and friends of the deceased, and the public for continuously sharing valuable information with our investigative team, enabling significant progress in this inquiry,” Marete said.