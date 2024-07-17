Nyali MP Moha Jicho Pevu Accuses Citizen TV, NTV of Perpetuating Violence, Praises KTN

Former investigative journalist turned politician, Moha Jicho Pevu, has issued a rallying call to Kenyan media outlets, urging them to practice responsible journalism during the country’s current political instability.

Addressing Citizen TV Kenya and NTV Kenya directly, he underscored the significant role media plays in either mitigating or exacerbating conflict in troubled regions.

“Dear Citizen TV Kenya and NTV Kenya, As you scramble for viewership at this critical turning point in our country’s history, I urge you to remember the role media plays in perpetuating violence in conflict-torn countries due to the absence of constructive news reporting,” Moha stated.

The Nyali MP expressed deep concern over how the media portrays youth-led political unrest. He warned that such narratives can distort reality and serve self-interest at the expense of national unity and peace.

Moha called on the Media Council and Communication Authority of Kenya to hold media houses accountable for their influence on violence in the country.

He emphasized the long-term consequences of irresponsible reporting, noting, “If we tarnish Kenya’s image and contribute to burning this country, there will be no viewers to tune in, and we will serve as an example of a failed country to the very Western players that are pushing and financing this chaos.”

Moha also highlighted the involvement of foreign players, including NGOs, in funding youth to destabilize the country. He warned that instability and violence could dismantle institutions and disrupt livelihoods across Kenya.

“There is no doubt that there are foreign players including NGO’s who are currently funding some youth to burn this country.

“We must remember that when the wave of instability and violence rocks a country, it wipes out every standing institution and affects all livelihoods,” he cautioned.

In his statement, Moha praised KTN News Kenya for its constructive news reporting and urged other media houses to follow their example. He concluded by calling on all community stakeholders to strive for unity and give dialogue a chance in forging a new chapter for Kenya.