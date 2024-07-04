List of Licensed Security Companies in Kenya

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has published an extensive directory of officially registered private security companies, each accompanied by its unique PSRA registration number.

In a recent announcement, PSRA confirmed that a total of 799 companies have successfully met all criteria and are now recognized as authorized security service providers.

To facilitate verification of registration status, security companies can easily access and download the comprehensive PDF document from the official PSRA website.

The Authority emphasized that this updated list aims to bolster transparency and ensure adherence to regulatory standards within the private security sector. By providing accessible and verified information, both companies and clients can confidently engage with licensed security providers.

Among the registered private security companies listed are Patforce Security Limited (PSRA/PSL/19/GV), Progressive Discounts Guards Ltd (PSRA/PDGL/19/ZA), and Gaba Logistics Group Ltd (PSRA/GLGL/19/99, PSRA/MIS/19/76).

Additional compliant firms include Haman Security Limited (PSRA/HSL/19/JG), Intercity Surveillance Services Limited (PSRA/ISSL/19/47), and Mlinziapp Company Limited (PSRA/MCL/19/P2).

Furthermore, Glosec Systems Limited (PSRA/GSL/19/15) and Glosec Solutions Limited (PSRA/GSL/19/2) have met all registration requirements stipulated by PSRA.

Central Vigilance Security (CVS Services Limited) (PSRA/CVSSL/19/GA), Pinkerton’s Kenya Limited (PSRA/PKL/19/02), and Radium Security Limited (PSRA/RSL/19/74) have also been recognized for their adherence to PSRA regulations.

The list also includes Guardeum Security Services Limited (PSRA/GSSL/19/XK), Dalik Security Services Limited (PSRA/DSSL/19/52), and Crimetec Security Limited (PSRA/CSL/19/7R).

Belfast Security Limited (PSRA/BSL/19/31) and Leenda Priority SG Limited (PSRA/LPSL/19/EL) were similarly acknowledged for their compliance with PSRA standards.